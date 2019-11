This poor rabbit had been abandoned in a box in very cold conditions but luckily a kind member of the public spotted him and contacted us.

He’s quite a large rabbit and in good condition with no injuries or health concerns. He looked so sweet hopping around carrying his little teddy bear.

He’s clearly quite attached to the bear, so he must have been living in a home before this.

Sadly, we do see people abandon animals like this all too often. We know people’s circumstances can change which means they may no longer be able to care for their pet but there is never an excuse to abandon an animal this way.

No pet should be left out in the cold and vulnerable like this. Nigel was very lucky that he was found when he was.