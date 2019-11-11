- ITV Report
-
Six-year-old injured in Tate Modern fall 'now able to go outside'
The six-year old boy seriously injured after allegedly being thrown from the viewing platform of the Tate Modern art gallery now able to venture outside, his family said.
The French boy has also regained some movement in his legs as he continues to recover from the fall three months on.
In a post on a GoFundMe page, which has raised more than £119,000 to support the boy's rehabilitation, his family said their "little knight" was making progress.
Last month, the family revealed the six-year-old had been moved out of intensive care into a rehabilitation centre with an "armour of splints" keeping many of his limbs in place as he heals.
Jonty Bravery, 18, is accused of attempted murder after allegedly throwing the boy from the 10th floor of the London tourist attraction on August 4.
Bravery, from West London, is due to appear in court for a plea hearing next month.