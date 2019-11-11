Six-year-old injured in Tate Modern fall 'now able to go outside'

The six-year old boy seriously injured after allegedly being thrown from the viewing platform of the Tate Modern art gallery now able to venture outside, his family said.

The French boy has also regained some movement in his legs as he continues to recover from the fall three months on. In a post on a GoFundMe page, which has raised more than £119,000 to support the boy's rehabilitation, his family said their "little knight" was making progress.

We would like to share with you some good news of our little knight. He is making lots of progresses. We can now bring him outside in a wheelchair to breath fresh air. It's tiring for him but he really likes it, of course. He's very smiling and he laughs a lot again. He begins to move his legs since a few days, just a tiny little bit but it is really wonderful to see...!" And just since today, he manages to make real kisses. It warms our hearts so much... Thank you all of you. We hope we will give you other good news as soon as possible. – Family statement