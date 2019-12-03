Woman serving life for stabbing ex-partner to death wins first stage of appeal

A woman serving a life sentence for stabbing her ex-partner to death has won the first stage of a bid to overturn her murder conviction.

Farieissia Martin Credit: Merseyside Police

Farieissia Martin stabbed Kyle Farrell, 21, during a row at her home in Charlecote Street, Dingle, Liverpool, in November 2014. Martin's appeal follows the successful challenge brought by Sally Challen over her conviction for the hammer murder of her husband Richard. Challen's conviction was quashed by the Court of Appeal in a landmark decision in February, after her lawyers argued she had been the victim of her husband's coercive and controlling behaviour throughout their marriage. Challen, from Claygate in Surrey, admitted manslaughter and walked free from the Old Bailey in June following more than nine years in prison, after a judge announced she would not be retried for murder.

Sally Challen with her son David at press conference in June 2019 Credit: PA

Farieissia Martin was jailed for at least 13 years after being found guilty of murder at Liverpool Crown Court in June 2015. Three leading judges gave Martin, 26, the go-ahead to bring a full challenge against her conviction at the Court of Appeal in London on Tuesday. Her lawyers say there is fresh medical evidence relating to her mental state at the time of the killing. Campaign group Justice for Women, which is supporting her appeal, says the evidence points to a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder caused by violence she had been subjected to by Farrell.

Campaign group Justice for Women Credit: ITV News