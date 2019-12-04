Good Morning Britain's Alex Beresford confronts Sadiq Khan over knife crime in 'infested communities'

We've got to give young people hope - an alternative to joining a criminal gang and 'get rich quick' mentality.

I've diverted business rates to invest in young people with the Young Londoners Fund. Businesses haven't complained - they welcome me diverting money from business rates to invest in young people.

The buck stops with me it's not good enough for me to blame the government although they're responsible as well. I'm keen to work with the new Prime Minister whoever he is going to be.