- ITV Report
-
Good Morning Britain's Alex Beresford confronts Sadiq Khan over knife crime in 'infested communities'
Good Morning Britain presenter Alex Beresford confronted London Mayor Sadiq Khan this morning over rising knife crime in Britain's 'infested communities'.
Alex spoke out after losing his cousin to knife crime earlier this year. Nathaniel Armstrong, 29, was attacked near his home in Fulham, south west London.
Mr Beresford said the impact of knife crime touched the lives of so many people.
The GMB weatherman said the mayor simply had to do more to stop the rising knife epidemic.
Sadiq Khan said tackling knife crime remained a top priority and promised to work with the new Prime Minister after the election.
A recent report warned being excluded from school is often the “tipping point” that leads to children picking up knives.
A group of MPs and peers said youngsters taken out of lessons are at risk of becoming involved in violence and being exploited by gangs.