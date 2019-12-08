Boris Johnson admits he is yet to speak to father of London Bridge terror attack victim

Boris Johnson has told ITV News London he is yet to speak to the father of London Bridge victim Jack Merritt, after he was criticised by him in the aftermath of the terror attack.

The 25 year old's father, David Merritt, has on several occasions accused the Prime Minister of making political capital out of the tragedy.

Cambridge University graduates Mr Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, were both stabbed to death by 28-year-old convicted terrorist Usman Khan during a prisoner rehabilitation event they were supporting in London on 29 November.

Today, in an interview with ITV News London political correspondent Simon Harris, Mr Johnson said: