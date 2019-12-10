- ITV Report
-
Disgraced GP faces jail for sex assaults on 23 girls and women
A GP who preyed on cancer concerns to persuade patients as young as 11 to undergo unnecessary intimate examinations is facing jail for molesting 23 female patients.
The Old Bailey heard how Dr Manish Shah cited the cases of Angelina Jolie and Jade Goody to instill fear in his patients in Romford, east London.
Over five years, between May 2009 and June 2013, he assaulted six patients of the Mawney Medical Centre, the court was told.
Shah, 50, denied wrongdoing, claiming he had been practising "defensive medicine".
But following an Old Bailey trial, he was found guilty of 25 sexual offences against the six victims.
The jury was told Shah has already been convicted of similar allegations relating to 17 other women, bringing the total number to 23.
Shah looking down at his lap in the dock as the jury delivered majority verdicts after 26 hours.
Judge Anne Molyneux adjourned sentencing for all the offences until February 7.