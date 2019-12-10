Disgraced GP faces jail for sex assaults on 23 girls and women

A GP who preyed on cancer concerns to persuade patients as young as 11 to undergo unnecessary intimate examinations is facing jail for molesting 23 female patients.

The Old Bailey heard how Dr Manish Shah cited the cases of Angelina Jolie and Jade Goody to instill fear in his patients in Romford, east London.

Over five years, between May 2009 and June 2013, he assaulted six patients of the Mawney Medical Centre, the court was told.