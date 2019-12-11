- ITV Report
Family of boy sexually assaulted in his bedroom left feeling 'violated' and 'frightened'
The family of a young boy sexually assaulted in his bedroom by an intruder say they feel 'violated' and 'frightened' to be in their home.
Police want to find a man seen on CCTV at Ruislip Gardens
The boy was attacked in Ickenham, west London shortly after midnight on 22 November. Police say there was no sign of forced entry but the man had gone into the child's room and attacked him.
His mother said their personal space had been abused and her son was too scared to sleep in his bedroom.
The intruder fled the scene after the boy told him he would phone the police. His mother said she was proud of how he dealt with the terrifying situation.
Police issued an image of a man they want to find seen on CCTV at Ruislip Gardens. He is described as white, slim build with short hair and a beard. He was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt.
The family has increased security at home and say they just want to get back to normal as soon as possible.
Anyone with who recognises the man in the CCTV image, or who was in the area at the time, can call police on 101 or contact them via Twitter @MetCC, quoting case number CAD 145/23NOV.