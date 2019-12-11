Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Family of boy sexually assaulted in his bedroom left feeling 'violated' and 'frightened'

The family of a young boy sexually assaulted in his bedroom by an intruder say they feel 'violated' and 'frightened' to be in their home.

Police want to find a man seen on CCTV at Ruislip Gardens

The boy was attacked in Ickenham, west London shortly after midnight on 22 November. Police say there was no sign of forced entry but the man had gone into the child's room and attacked him.

His mother said their personal space had been abused and her son was too scared to sleep in his bedroom.

Anyone who recognises a man seen on CCTV can contact police on 101 Credit: Met Police

He's quite brave so he's trying not to show it but obviously he's having to speak to people he wouldn't normally have to speak to on a daily basis.

He's recalling the incident, he doesn't want to sleep in his bedroom. So things like that are reminding him of what happened on that night. It's quite scary for him.

He's still scared.

He doesn't want to be left on his own. Obviously he's in our room with us.

– Boy's mother

The intruder fled the scene after the boy told him he would phone the police. His mother said she was proud of how he dealt with the terrifying situation.

He was really brave. He told the person to get out of the house and he made the call to the police so we're really, really proud of him.

He was so, so, brave. We keep emphasising that trying to focus on the positive rather than the negative how really brave he was.

Not many children that age would have that strength of character to do that. So we are really proud of him.

We're calling him a hero in the house.

– Boy's mother

Police issued an image of a man they want to find seen on CCTV at Ruislip Gardens. He is described as white, slim build with short hair and a beard. He was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt.

The family has increased security at home and say they just want to get back to normal as soon as possible.

We don't know if he will come back.

That for me - coming to and from work or when I go outside to put the bins out I'm looking around now thinking someone might be there.

I never ever would have thought about that before. I've never felt unsafe like I do now. Or when one of us is at work the other is at home.

For us it's really important because I think it'll help us get back to normal.

– Boy's mother

Anyone with who recognises the man in the CCTV image, or who was in the area at the time, can call police on 101 or contact them via Twitter @MetCC, quoting case number CAD 145/23NOV.