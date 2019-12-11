Family of boy sexually assaulted in his bedroom left feeling 'violated' and 'frightened'

The family of a young boy sexually assaulted in his bedroom by an intruder say they feel 'violated' and 'frightened' to be in their home.

Police want to find a man seen on CCTV at Ruislip Gardens

The boy was attacked in Ickenham, west London shortly after midnight on 22 November. Police say there was no sign of forced entry but the man had gone into the child's room and attacked him.

His mother said their personal space had been abused and her son was too scared to sleep in his bedroom.