Teenager gets life for gang murder of Jaden Moodie, 14, during 'killing mission'

A teenager has been jailed for life for the gang murder of 14-year-old Jaden Moodie.

Ayoub Majdouline was found guilty of Jaden Moodie's murder Credit: Met Police

Jaden became the year's youngest gang victim when he was knocked off a scooter and stabbed nine times in Leyton, east London, in January. The killing was caught on graphic CCTV footage, which was shown in the Old Bailey trial of Ayoub Majdouline, 19.

Jaden Moodie Credit: Met Police

The teenage drug dealer was one of five Mali Boy gang members who had set out in a stolen Mercedes into rival Beaumont Crew territory in what became a "killing mission". Majdouline, who had been identified as a modern slavery victim, had admitted drug dealing for the Mali Boys but denied being involved in Jaden's murder. But jurors heard his DNA was found on a bloody yellow rubber glove and knife discarded after the killing.

The gloves and burnt clothes, which detectives linked to the murder Credit: Met Police

He was found guilty of Jaden's murder and having a knife at the Old Bailey last week. On Wednesday, Judge Richard Marks QC sentenced him to life in prison with a minimum term of 21 years plus 18 months to run concurrently. Judge Marks said Jaden had been associated by the rival Beaumont Crew gang, but "he did not deserve to die". He said: "I cannot ignore the evidence about his drug and other criminal-related history. "That he became so involved starting at the age of 13 is truly shocking but none of that means he deserved to die, still less in the circumstances in which he did." On Majdouline's troubled background, he said: "Your life has, through no fault of your own, been blighted by huge personal difficulty from a young age."

Jaden Moodie's family said he had no involvement in gangs at the time of his death Credit: Met Police

Earlier, in a victim impact statement, Jaden's mother Jada Bailey described her son's murder as "barbaric". Ms Bailey said her son was a "loving and caring, family-orientated little boy" who was "fascinated" by cars and motorbikes and had ambitions to launch a clothing line called Young Productions. She said he was a "remarkable human being" who had been moved to hand out gloves to the homeless in the winter when he lived in Nottingham. She said: "I feel like it's a dream and I will wake up and he will be here with us." Ms Bailey said she felt "let down" by organisations she had turned to for help, adding: "I feel like all this could have been avoided. "No parent should have to bury their child before themselves."

Jaden Moodie's family uttered one word in court as their son's killer was convicted earlier this month - "yes". They spoke to our Senior Correspodent, Ronke Phillips.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.