World's first snow-spray artist creates stunning winter windows

The 'Picasso of the Panes' is busy at this time of year, with requests to create snowy scenes in the capital's windows coming in thick and fast. Tim Baker uses cans of snow-spray, an ice scraper and some small brushes to create what appear to be 3d landscapes. The pictures come alive at night when light shines through the windows they are painted on.

Tom was not working as an artist when he discovered his talent. He had completed an art A Level and briefly gone to art college, but left and had been working for several years as a folk musician. That all changed when he got home from the pub one night and got to work with a can of snow-spray left in his kitchen to use later. He quickly realised he was able to create spectacular landscapes using windows as a canvas.

Tom at work

One of Tom's creations in the window of The Grove pub in Balham