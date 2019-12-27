Man shot dead in front of family in Battersea named

A man who was shot dead in front of his family near their Battersea home on Christmas Eve has been named as Swedish national Flamur Beqiri. The 36-year-old was found with gunshot injuries shortly after 9pm on Tuesday. Metropolitan Police officers were called to the house on Battersea Church Road, in south-west London, after reports of gunshots and Mr Beqiri was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made and a post-mortem will be held in due course. Mr Beqiri is the brother of former Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri.

Misse Beqiri on the red carpet for Naomi Campbell's Fashion For Relief Gala. Credit: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

Detective Chief Inspector Jamie Stevenson said: "Our investigation is in the very early stages and we are still working to establish what the motive could be that has led to a man losing his life in such a horrific way, on Christmas Eve, in front of his family. "They have been devastated by this horrible event and are being supported by specialist officers. "We know that the victim was returning home with his wife and young child following an evening out, when he was shot just yards from his home. "The assailant then fled on foot in the direction of Battersea Bridge Road."

Police presence in Battersea Church Road, south London following a shooting Credit: PA

Mr Beqiri is reported to have married his wife, Debora Krasniqi, in Cernobbio by Lake Como, Italy, in October 2018. An article in Grace Ormonde Wedding Style magazine, which published photos of the occasion, revealed the couple first met through Facebook. Ms Krasniqi told the magazine that the pair, initially just friends, "fell deeply in love" at his sister's wedding after speaking for "endless hours over the phone". "There was always something special about our connection and bond," she said.

Police have appealed for any witnesses of the attack to come forward. Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA