Synagogue and shops in north London daubed in anti-Semitic graffiti on Hanukkah

A Star of David and '9 11' were sprayed on a number of premises. Credit: Oliver Cooper

A synagogue and several shops in north London have been daubed with anti-Semitic graffiti during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. The Jewish holy symbol alongside the numbers "9 11" was spray-painted in red and purple on several premises in the Hampstead and Belsize Park area, including South Hampstead Synagogue. The graffiti references an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that Jews are responsible for the 9/11 terror attack. Police have said they are investigating the racially motivated hate crime after receiving reports of the vandalism at 11.30pm on Saturday.

The anti-Semitic graffiti has appeared across north London. Credit: Oliver Cooper

Conservative councillor for Hampstead Oliver Cooper said he spent Sunday morning patrolling the neighbourhood after "appalled" residents alerted the Community Security Trust (CST) charity, which works to protect the Jewish community. Mr Cooper told the PA news agency: "My first reaction was shock and horror. "I've had to report anti-Semitic graffiti in Hampstead a number of times before, including by a banned neo-Nazi group, but I have never seen anything approaching this extent."

Police are investigating. Credit: Oliver Cooper

He added: "I was alerted to these incidents by a number of neighbours, who had reported it to the Community Security Trust. "I spent this morning walking around Hampstead to find all the locations so that they could be removed as quickly as possible, and to reassure residents that were naturally appalled by it that the police and CST were already aware and taking it as seriously as it deserved to be." Mr Cooper said he came across the graffiti in nine places, and others also posted photographs of the markings on Twitter. The Metropolitan Police said no arrests have yet been made. Inspector Kev Hailes said: "This is clearly a concerning incident and one we are taking seriously. "We have liaised with our partners in order to remove the graffiti and various inquiries are under way to find who is responsible. "Officers will be on patrol throughout the area in order to provide some reassurance to local communities. Please approach us if you have any questions or concerns."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101. Credit: Oliver Cooper