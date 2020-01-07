- ITV Report
Wife of Met Officer injured in hit-and-run releases photo in appeal to find the driver
The wife of a police officer seriously hurt in a hit-and-run in east London has released a graphic photo of her husband's injuries.
John Casey was struck near the M11 in Chigwell as he tried to stop a car using a stinger.
Police say the grey Mini Cooper was being driven erratically on false number plates and the officer was lucky not to have been killed.
Pc Casey's wife released the image in an appeal to find the driver.
Police are appealing for anyone who saw a grey Mini with a '67' number plate in the Woodford Green or Chigwell areas just after midnight on Monday, 6 January to get in touch.
Two men, aged 29 and 24, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have both been released under investigation.
Pc Casey remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital and is being looked after by specialist officers.