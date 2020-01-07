Wife of Met Officer injured in hit-and-run releases photo in appeal to find the driver

The wife of a police officer seriously hurt in a hit-and-run in east London has released a graphic photo of her husband's injuries.

John Casey was struck near the M11 in Chigwell as he tried to stop a car using a stinger.

Police say the grey Mini Cooper was being driven erratically on false number plates and the officer was lucky not to have been killed.

Pc Casey's wife released the image in an appeal to find the driver.