Human error partly to blame in death of teenager with severe allergy

A teenager with a severe nut allergy died after a combination of human and system error, a coroner has ruled.

Shante Turay-Thomas died after waiting for an ambulance to arrive at her family home in Wood Green, north London, in September 2018, after eating a hazelnut.

The inquest into her death heard how call staff with the NHS's 111 non-emergency number failed to appreciate how Ms Turay-Thomas's worsening condition was typical of suffering a severe allergic reaction to nuts.

The inquest heard Ms Turay-Thomas tried to use her auto-injector adrenaline pen, but said it did not work, and her condition worsened.

It later emerged she had not received medical training after moving from the EpiPen to a new Emerade device, and had not been prescribed a larger dose.

She was also unaware of the need to use two shots for the most serious allergic reactions.