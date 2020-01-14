Teenager turns over £20,000 a week selling trainers to the stars

The most expensive pair of trainers I sold was last year. It was a Back to the Future Nike Air Mags. You put the trainer on and they lace up. And that sold for £60,000.

So by far that was one of the most expensive trainers I sold. Someone in Dubai messaged me saying they wanted the trainers. I knew someone in LA who's a massive Air Mag Back To The Future collector.

I said I need to buy your trainers would you consider selling them? I offered him a price which he couldn't turn down. Then I was able to make the sale to my client in Dubai.