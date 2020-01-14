- ITV Report
Teenager turns over £20,000 a week selling trainers to the stars
A teenager who left school at 16 is turning over up to £20,000 a week selling trainers to the rich and famous from his studio in Shoreditch.
Joe Franklin's passion for footwear began on his 12th birthday when he saved up for a pair of Nike Air Max 90s. Someone offered to snap them up for double the price so he sold them.
Joe now sells rare trainers to famous clients including Dizzee Rascal and AJ Tracey by appointment only. Sourced from collectors around the world some are sold for as much as £60,000.
Joe, who still lives with his parents in north London, says he sells a lot of trainers to people who just want to hang them on the wall.
Joe uses his Instagram account @5upplied to showcase his exclusive footwear.