Celebrity chef Marcus Wareing targeted by 'burglary tourists' who flew in from South America

Celebrity chef Marcus Wareing was targeted by a criminal gang who flew in from South America to raid his £5m Wimbledon home.

Marcus Wareing Credit: PA

Thieves ransacked his home while he and his wife were away in October last year. The gang stole more than £33,000-worth in belongings, including a gold Rolex watch. It’s believed he was the latest target of 'burglary tourism', which involves foreign criminals flying to the capital to target luxury homes.

Danko Carvajal-Donaire and Nicolas Portilla Astorga pose for a picture in stolen jewellery Credit: CPS

The thieves are difficult to track because they are missing from police databases and unusually flee the country soon after the raid. According to the Evening Standard, the four thieves who ransacked Mr Wareing’s home flew to the UK from Chile and were captured by police while on their way to another burglary days later. Three orange dots were sprayed onto a fence attached to the home to mark it for the raid. Judge Jonathan Davies warned people living in the area to watch out for any more markings.

Orange dots sprayed onto a fence Credit: CPS