- ITV Report
-
Best brew since 1932! Why today's weather is helping make a better cuppa
By Sally Williams, ITV Weather Presenter
Today is a great day to make a cup of tea! And not just because it's a Monday. Because we've got the highest recorded atmospheric pressure since 1932.
And what that means is water in the kettle is boiling at 101 celsius instead of 100 celsius. Why do we care? Well if you make a cup of tea with hotter water it's going to taste more intense. Stronger and better!
If you were to climb Mount Everest you would find water there boils at 79 celsius so your tea won't taste anything like as good. But for today, put a little bit of milk in there sugar maybe too for the best brew.