Best brew since 1932! Why today's weather is helping make a better cuppa

By Sally Williams, ITV Weather Presenter

Today is a great day to make a cup of tea! And not just because it's a Monday. Because we've got the highest recorded atmospheric pressure since 1932.

And what that means is water in the kettle is boiling at 101 celsius instead of 100 celsius. Why do we care? Well if you make a cup of tea with hotter water it's going to taste more intense. Stronger and better!