- ITV Report
Grenfell Uncovered: Hundreds of children treated for trauma after the Grenfell fire
Figures obtained by ITV News reveal hundreds of children who lost family and friends at Grenfell and saw the tower on fire have been treated for trauma.
In North Kensington 10,000 people were screened for trauma with 2,000 given treatment. Of these 744 were children who suddenly found themselves overwhelmed with grief.
Next week phase two of the Grenfell Inquiry begins and for many it will evoke memories of the night which claimed 72 lives and scarred an entire community.
Randa Imlahi lost five members of her family and one of her best friends.
Naila El-Guenuni, who was 11 years old at the time of the Grenfell fire, managed to escape from the eighteenth floor after being woken by her mum.
An entire area of West London was affected by the Grenfell fire, a community coping with a tragedy on its doorstep.
The devastation resulted in not only the biggest mental health response in the UK but one of the largest in the world.
After the fire Shaheed Meimou was finding it hard to cope with the death of his friend.
Shaheed wasn't alone. An entire generation of children was now struggling withits emotions.
Therapists who worked with the children said their symptoms were serious enough to need support.
Confused in the chaos after the fire traditional therapies were not working for some children.
These children joined together and formed a group called Young Grenfell supported by the NHS and with help from the community.
Young Grenfell was a form of group therapy using talking, art and creating books writing memories of lost friends.
Young Grenfell has become so successful its members have all become NHS ambassadors championing mental health in the community.
Two and a half years after the fire together this group moves forward never forgetting those they left behind.