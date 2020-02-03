Unexploded World War 2 bomb found on a Soho building site

Police have evacuated an area of Soho in central London following the discovery of an unexploded World War Two bomb.

Officers were called to a building site near Dean Street at lunchtime after reports of the suspected explosive device.

Videos posted on Twitter showed groups of people leaving buildings and gathering as police set up a cordon. Witnesses described "lots of commotion" as the area surrounding the site was shut off.

