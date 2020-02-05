Burglar admits sexual assault and murder of woman, 89, in her own bed

A burglar has admitted sexually assaulting and murdering a vulnerable 89-year-old woman in her own bed, changing his pleas part-way through the trial.

Reece Dempster showed little emotion as he stood to enter fresh pleas in the case of widow Dorothy Woolmer, who was attacked in Tottenham last year, while Dempster was on the hunt for money to feed his drug habit.

Dempster spent around seven hours in Mrs Woolmer's home after breaking in through a back door at night, arming himself with a truncheon he found in the woman's downstairs cupboard while looking for cash, jurors heard.

He fled the scene the following morning, just before 6am, and went to his father's house nearby.

Dempster then left the property with his father, nine minutes later, wearing a change of clothes, the court heard.

He made several journeys on foot in the area in the hours after the alleged murder, including coming "metres away" from the crime scene.

Mrs Woolmer's body was discovered later that morning in her bed by her sister and a close friend who were concerned when she failed to answer the door or her telephone.

She was widowed following the death of her husband Ken in 2017.