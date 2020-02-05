- ITV Report
Terror surveillance 'not man-to-man marking' warns Met Police chief
Convicted terrorist Sudesh Amman managed to stab two people while under surveillance because the operations are not "man-to-man marking".
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told the London Assembly Police and Crime Committee that a time delay in responding would be inevitable if someone did something totally unexpectedly.
Amman, 20, had been jailed for possessing and distributing terrorist documents in December 2018, but was freed automatically halfway through his sentence less than a fortnight ago.
He was put under 24-hour police surveillance on his release, and sources have said he was an "extremely concerning individual".
Wearing a fake suicide belt, he grabbed a knife from a shop in Streatham High Road, south London, before stabbing two people.
Giving evidence to the committee on Wednesday about general tactics used by counter-terror police, Dame Cressida said:
It's reported that up to 20 officers would have been involved in watching Amman.
A team of 75 officers is working to gather evidence for the coroner about Amman's attack.
Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct is also investigating how he came to be fatally shot, as is standard when any police operation ends in a death.
The Government is pressing ahead with plans for emergency laws to keep terrorists behind bars for longer, by ending automatic release halfway through a sentence.
There are 224 terrorists in prison in Britain, with most thought to be holding Islamist extremist views, according to the latest published figures to the end of September.
As many as 50 terrorists could be freed from jail this year, figures suggest.
On Monday, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said emergency legislation was needed to make sure offenders serve two-thirds of their sentence before they are considered eligible for release, at which point their case would be considered by a panel of specialist judges and psychiatrists at the Parole Board.