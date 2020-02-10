Jihadist Mohiussunnath Chowdhury guilty of plotting terror attack on Pride in London and tourist sites

A jihadist who plotted massacres at busy London tourist hotspots has been convicted of terror offences little more than a year after he was cleared of a sword attack on police outside Buckingham Palace.

Mohiussunnath Chowdhury was driven by dreams of martyrdom as he planned gun, knife and van attacks on targets including Madame Tussauds, Pride in London and an open-top sightseeing bus last year.

But the 28-year-old chicken shop worker was unwittingly confiding his plans to undercover police posing as like-minded extremists who had him under surveillance during a five-month operation.

Knife shown in court at the trial of Sneha Chowdhury and Mohiussunnath Chowdhury

Preparing for his atrocity, he lifted weights, practised stabbing and rehearsed beheading techniques as well as booking shooting range training and trying to get a real gun, his trial at Woolwich Crown Court heard. Chowdhury, who was cleared in December 2018 of slashing police with a sword outside Buckingham Palace while shouting "Allahu Akbar", had bragged about deceiving the jury in that trial.

His sister Sneha Chowdhury, 25, cried as she was convicted of one count of failing to disclose information about acts of terrorism and cleared of another count of the same charge.

Sneha Chowdhury

The brother and sister hugged in the dock and Chowdhury, could be heard whispering: "It's all right." Chowdhury's defence barrister Simon Csoka QC had argued the university drop-out was a "pathetic little man" and an "attention-seeker" who "talks and talks, but doesn't do". Chowdhury also dismissed his praise of the Charlie Hebdo shootings and the murder of soldier Lee Rigby as "jihadi banter" and said his weapons training came from a fascination with martial arts and weightlifting. But prosecutor Duncan Atkinson QC said Chowdhury desired to "unleash death and suffering" on non-Muslims after absorbing sermons from preachers like al Qaida's Anwar Al-Awlaki.

Video of gun posted by Chowdhury on Instagram