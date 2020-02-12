Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Say cheese! Mouse fight on London Underground platform wins top photography prize

An incredible photo of two mice fighting over scraps of food on a London Underground platform has won a top photography prize.

'Station Squabble' Credit: Sam Rowley, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

The unique portrait of urban wildlife shows the split second combat before one of the mice scurries away triumphant.

The award-winning picture, called 'Station Squabble', was taken by photographer Sam Rowley who visited several Tube platforms every night for a week.

Sam says he got some curious looks from passengers while he lay in wait for the perfect shot. When he saw this, he knew his patience had paid off.

Close-up cropped image of Sam Rowley's 'Station Squabble' Credit: Sam Rowley, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

I'm so pleased to win this award. It's been a lifetime dream to succeed in this competition in this way, with such a relatable photo taken in such an everyday environment in my hometown.

I hope it shows people the unexpected drama found in the most familiar of urban environments.

– Sam Rowley, photographer

Sam's image provides a fascinating glimpse into how wildlife functions in a human-dominated environment. The mice's behaviour is sculpted by our daily routine, the transport we use and the food we discard.

This image reminds us that while we may wander past it every day, humans are inherently intertwined with the nature that is on our doorstep – I hope it inspires people to think about and value this relationship more.

– Sir Michael Dixon, Director of the Natural History Museum

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year LUMIX People's Choice Award was voted for by 28,000 nature photography fans. Four 'Highly Commended' images also made it into the top five.

  • Aaron Gekoski's heart-wrenching image of an Orangutan being exploited for performance
Credit: Aaron Gekoski/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
  • Michel Zoghzhogi's picture of a mother jaguar and her cubclutching a captured anaconda
Credit: Michel Zoghzoghi/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
  • Martin Buzora's touching portrait of the connection between a conservation ranger and the baby black rhino he protects
Credit: Martin Buzora/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
  • Francis DeAndres's charming shot of a group of curious white arctic reindeer
Credit: Francis De Andres/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Find out more about the Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year.