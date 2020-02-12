Say cheese! Mouse fight on London Underground platform wins top photography prize

An incredible photo of two mice fighting over scraps of food on a London Underground platform has won a top photography prize.

The unique portrait of urban wildlife shows the split second combat before one of the mice scurries away triumphant.

The award-winning picture, called 'Station Squabble', was taken by photographer Sam Rowley who visited several Tube platforms every night for a week.

Sam says he got some curious looks from passengers while he lay in wait for the perfect shot. When he saw this, he knew his patience had paid off.