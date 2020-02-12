- ITV Report
Say cheese! Mouse fight on London Underground platform wins top photography prize
An incredible photo of two mice fighting over scraps of food on a London Underground platform has won a top photography prize.
The unique portrait of urban wildlife shows the split second combat before one of the mice scurries away triumphant.
The award-winning picture, called 'Station Squabble', was taken by photographer Sam Rowley who visited several Tube platforms every night for a week.
Sam says he got some curious looks from passengers while he lay in wait for the perfect shot. When he saw this, he knew his patience had paid off.
The Wildlife Photographer of the Year LUMIX People's Choice Award was voted for by 28,000 nature photography fans. Four 'Highly Commended' images also made it into the top five.
- Aaron Gekoski's heart-wrenching image of an Orangutan being exploited for performance
- Michel Zoghzhogi's picture of a mother jaguar and her cubclutching a captured anaconda
- Martin Buzora's touching portrait of the connection between a conservation ranger and the baby black rhino he protects
- Francis DeAndres's charming shot of a group of curious white arctic reindeer
