- ITV Report
London Central Mosque stabbing: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing inside London Central Mosque at Regent's Park.
Credit: Twitter/5PillarsUK
A man in his 70s who, according to reports, was leading the call to prayer was found with stab injuries and taken to hospital.
Police say the attack is not being treated as terror related.
Credit: Twitter/5PillarsUK
Images posted to social media showed a white man in a red hooded top, jeans and bare feet being pinned to the floor by police officers inside the mosque, as others, including a small child, watched on.
One video showed a knife on the floor under a plastic chair.
A witness to the attack said the suspect had been a regular in the mosque, and had been seen at least six months ago.
He said the victim had been stabbed once in the right shoulder moments after prayers had started, and he believed the suspect had waited for that moment.
A statement on the mosque's website said the man stabbed was calling worshippers to prayer.