Grenfell Inquiry delayed during angry outburst

The Grenfell Inquiry was adjourned moments after Monday's hearings began, following an outburst from members of the public asking the chairman: "Have you sold your soul yet, Sir Martin."

People were heard shouting "why don't you ask the corporates to leave", "it's a disgrace" and "what's the ******* point" as inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick invited the day's first witness, Andrzej Kuszell, director of Studio E architects, to start giving evidence.

As the hearing resumed around 10 minutes later, another man in the room addressed Sir Martin and said: "These people are not bereaved and survivors."

Several people were escorted from the hearing room during the break.

The angry scenes came on the first day of the hearing after a month's delay, during which Attorney General Suella Braverman guaranteed anything said by witnesses will not be used to prosecute them.

The Attorney General's pledge stops oral evidence given by individual witnesses being used against them in any criminal prosecutions over the fire.

It does not cover any documents submitted to the inquiry and does not stop witness evidence being used against corporations in future prosecutions.

Speaking after the interruption, Sir Martin said: