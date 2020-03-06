£53m worth of live eels smuggled out of UK by seafood salesman

A seafood salesman has been given a two-year suspended jail sentence after smuggling more than £53 million worth of endangered live eels out of the UK.

Gilbert Khoo, 67, transported the rare elvers from London to Hong Kong, hidden underneath chilled fish, between 2015 and 2017, London's Southwark Crown Court heard.

Khoo, of Chessington in Surrey, was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment on each of three counts of evasion of a prohibition on the export of goods. Each sentence was suspended for two years.

He was also found guilty of three counts of failure to notify movement of animals.

But no penalty was imposed on him at today's sentencing because hearings to retrieve the proceeds of crime will take place in the future.

Khoo was caught after Border Force officers found 200kg of the European "glass eels", which are on the verge of extinction, at Heathrow Airport, in the first seizure of its kind in the UK.

The prosecution said the crimes took place over a two-year period, and involved 16 consignments with an estimated retail value of £53,265,000 in the illegal market for them in Asia.