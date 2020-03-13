London's Mayor cancels Saint Patrick's Day celebrations due to coronavirus threat

Saint Patrick's Day celebrations have been cancelled in London due to the coronavirus threat, the Mayor has announced.

Sadiq Khan tweeted: "London's St Patrick's Day celebrations are an annual highlight for many, so I'm incredibly disappointed that this year's event has had to be cancelled as key performers and parade participants are no longer able to participate due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus.

"London's Irish community makes a huge contribution to our great city. I recognise that the unavailability of key performers and parade participants leaves no choice but to cancel.

"I know this will be extremely disappointing news for so many Londoners and visitors to our capital."