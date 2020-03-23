- ITV Report
Commuters cram onto Tubes at rush hour despite mayor's warning to stay away
Some Tube platforms were packed on Monday morning despite a warning from Sadiq Khan to follow expert advice and avoid the transport network.
London's mayor Sadiq Khan has repeatedly said people should only travel if their journey is essential. While some parts of the Tube are virtually deserted others remain busy.
Some people claimed there was little other option for those who needed to travel in for work, since a number of services had been reduced by Transport for London.
Nurse Julia Harris tweeted pictures of queues and a packed carriage at North Greenwich tube station, where trains were running every seven minutes.
Sadiq Khan said no one should ignore the warnings about coronavirus. Speaking last week the mayor said: