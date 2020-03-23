Advertisement

Commuters cram onto Tubes at rush hour despite mayor's warning to stay away

Some Tube platforms were packed on Monday morning despite a warning from Sadiq Khan to follow expert advice and avoid the transport network.

Credit: George Mann

Still heavy loading on some Tube lines this morning making social distancing impossible.

This is endangering the health of the vital workers who have to use the system.

The Government must act now to ensure only ESSENTIAL journeys are made.

I'm being sent pictures of crush loaded platforms at some Jubilee line platforms this morning. Drivers and other front line staff are furious.

– Finn Brennan, train driver's union Aslef
Commuters onboard a Piccadilly Line train Credit: Twitter/@duckpilotuk
Commuters onboard a Jubilee Line train at North Greenwich Tube station Credit: Twitter/@JuliaHarrisRN

London's mayor Sadiq Khan has repeatedly said people should only travel if their journey is essential. While some parts of the Tube are virtually deserted others remain busy.

Some people claimed there was little other option for those who needed to travel in for work, since a number of services had been reduced by Transport for London.

Nurse Julia Harris tweeted pictures of queues and a packed carriage at North Greenwich tube station, where trains were running every seven minutes.

Commuters waiting for a Jubilee Line train at North Greenwich tube station Credit: Twitter/@JuliaHarrisRN

Sadiq Khan said no one should ignore the warnings about coronavirus. Speaking last week the mayor said:

I can't say this clearly enough. People should not be travelling by any means unless they absolutely must.

The scientific advice on this is very clear. Londoners should be avoiding social interaction unless absolutely necessary.

This includes avoiding using the transport network. I want to see more Londoners following the expert advice which means it's critical that we see far fewer Londoners using our transport network than is currently the case.

– Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London