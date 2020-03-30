- ITV Report
-
Breathing aid to help keep coronavirus patients out of intensive care developed by London engineers and medics
A breathing aid that can help keep coronavirus patients out of intensive care has been developed by mechanical engineers, medics and the Mercedes Formula One team.
The device, known as continuous positive airway pressure, has been used extensively in hospitals in Italy and China to help coronavirus patients and bridges the gap between an oxygen mask and the need for full ventilation, which requires sedation and an invasive procedure.
A team from University College London and University College London Hospital have worked with Mercedes Formula One to adapt and improve existing CPAP in a process known as reverse engineering.
The device has now been recommended for use by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, which approves medical devices in the UK, UCL said.
The adapted device was developed in under 100 hours from an initial meeting to production of the first CPAP.
Some 100 devices are now being delivered to UCLH for clinical trials, followed by the potential for rapid roll-out to hospitals around the UK.
Reports from Italy suggest around half of patients given CPAP have avoided the need for invasive mechanical ventilation.
CPAP machines are routinely used by the NHS to support patients in hospital or at home with breathing difficulties, but are said to be in short supply currently.
They work by pushing a mix of oxygen and air into the mouth and nose at a continuous rate, helping to increase the amount of oxygen entering the lungs.