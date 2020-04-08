Coronavirus: Fourteen London transport workers die as Sadiq Khan comes under pressure over protective masks and gloves

London Mayor Sadiq Khan was today under growing pressure to give bus and Tube drivers masks and gloves following the deaths of 14 transport workers.

Union leaders have criticised Transport for London for failing to provide Personal Protective Equipment at bus garages and Underground depots. Mr Khan defended the decision saying TfL was acting on government advice.

On a number of occasions we've sought advice from not just Public Health England, not just the Department for Transport, not just the Department for Health but also the World Health Organisation. What they've told us is that Personal Protective Equipment should only be used in care settings. There is a shortage of PPE anyway for the NHS and social care staff. As recently as yesterday we chased the government on this. Their advice is quite clear - that transport workers should not be wearing PPE. – Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London

Nine bus workers, including drivers have died after testing positive for coronavirus. The other victims include three London Underground workers and an employee at TfL headquarters in Southwark.

A man wears a mask as he sits in a train alongside an empty platform in Baker Street Underground Station

Bus passengers on some routes in south London will be banned from using the front door in an experiment aimed at protecting drivers. The move follows demand from the drivers' union Unite.

Today a woman also made a desperate plea for public transport workers to be adequately protected following the death of her son. Emeka Nyack Ihenacho was one of nine bus drivers who have lost their lives to coronavirus. The 36-year-old worked in Holloway, north London, for bus company Metroline, which has also confirmed the deaths of two more employees. Mr Ihenacho’s mother, Anne Nyack, criticised London Mayor Sadiq Khan, saying bus drivers are at risk of catching Covid-19 due to the lack of personal protective equipment.