First Covid-19 patient at a Kent hospital gets applause from staff as he leaves

The first Covid-19 positive patient at a Kent hospital was treated to a huge round of applause from staff as he walked out on Thursday.

The team at Darent Valley Hospital are wishing the 43-year-old father a speedy continued recovery on the outside.

Uber driver Biniam Kidane waved and gave the thumbs up to the smiling NHS workers who lined the corridors in celebration.

Mr Kidane had been on a romantic trip to Venice with his wife to celebrate Valentine's Day back in February.

But after he returned home to the UK he became unwell and was admitted to hospital in Dartford, Kent on March 22.

The Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust said he was their first patient to test positive for coronavirus.

His condition worsened and he was taken into the intensive treatment unit, where he spent 12 days on a ventilator, the Trust added.

But with the help of the highly-trained NHS staff, Mr Kidane was able to recover enough to be discharged from the critical unit and into a ward, where he continued to improve.

His wife was so thrilled he was able to leave intensive care on Tuesday that she bought pizza for everyone in the ITU.

After making huge progress, Mr Kidane was finally able to leave hospital after nearly three weeks, and was treated to a guard of honour.

He walked out into the world wearing a mask and supported by a cane, waving to staff clapping in their scrubs and face masks.