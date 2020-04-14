Extreme speeds: Driver caught going 151mph on M1 over Easter

Drivers were caught going at extreme speeds over the Easter weekend with one driver clocked at 151mph.

The Metropolitan Police also caught a driver travelling at 97mph in a 40 zone and four drivers going over 100mph on the A13.

Detective Sergeant Andy Cox, Scotland Yard's lead officer on roads policing, posted video footage of a pursuit on the M1 where speeds reached more than double the limit. After being stopped the driver jumped out the car and ran away.

Last week police said lives were being put at risk by rogue drivers turning London’s deserted streets into lethal racetracks.

Traffic on the capital’s roads has dropped by 50% since the start of the lockdown, according to Transport for London.

TfL and the police said excessive speeding threatened the lives of cyclists and people walking and could put an extra strain on the NHS.