  1. ITV Report

Pharmacist and surveyor arrested by fraud detectives on suspicion of 'selling fake coronavirus testing kits'

A pharmacist and surveyor have been arrested by fraud squad detectives on suspicion of illegally selling fake coronavirus testing kits.

Officers searching a pharmacy Credit: National Crime Agency

The National Crime Agency also took down a website trying to trick victims into buying suspected non-existent personal protective equipment through phishing emails.

Officers arrested the 46-year-old pharmacist from Croydon, south London, and seized around £20,000. He was arrested for allegedly making false and misleading claims about the tests’ capability.

In another investigation, a 39-year-old surveyor from Uxbridge, west London, was stopped while driving his car.

Officers found 250 coronavirus testing kits. He was also arrested for making misleading claims about the capability of the tests.

He told investigators he was planning on selling the kits to construction workers. He was released on conditional bail.

Criminals capitalise on fear and anxiety and they will exploit any opportunity, no matter how awful, to line their pockets.

Illegally selling testing kits completely undermines the nation’s collective response to the pandemic and actually endangers lives.

Anyone thinking of trying to profit in this way should take note of these arrests and that bringing these offenders to justice and ceasing their activities is a key priority across law enforcement.

– Nikki Holland, NCA Director of Investigations

Covid-19 is increasingly being used as a hook to commit fraud – and we think these offences are likely to increase during the pandemic.

Individuals and businesses need to be fully prepared for criminals trying to turn the pandemic to their advantage by scamming them out of money.

Law enforcement, government and the private sector are working together to protect the public and combat these offenders.

If you think you’ve fallen for a scam, contact your bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud or CrimeStoppers. If you are in Scotland report it to Police Scotland directly by calling 101.

– Graeme Biggar, Director General of the National Economic Crime Centre

Offenders are targeting people trying to buy medical supplies online and have been sending emails offering fake medical support and scamming people who may be vulnerable or isolated at home.

Frauds have been attempted by trying to lure victims with offers that look too good to be true such as high return investments, ‘healthcare opportunities’ or appeals to support bogus charities.