Pharmacist and surveyor arrested by fraud detectives on suspicion of 'selling fake coronavirus testing kits'
A pharmacist and surveyor have been arrested by fraud squad detectives on suspicion of illegally selling fake coronavirus testing kits.
The National Crime Agency also took down a website trying to trick victims into buying suspected non-existent personal protective equipment through phishing emails.
Officers arrested the 46-year-old pharmacist from Croydon, south London, and seized around £20,000. He was arrested for allegedly making false and misleading claims about the tests’ capability.
In another investigation, a 39-year-old surveyor from Uxbridge, west London, was stopped while driving his car.
Officers found 250 coronavirus testing kits. He was also arrested for making misleading claims about the capability of the tests.
He told investigators he was planning on selling the kits to construction workers. He was released on conditional bail.
Offenders are targeting people trying to buy medical supplies online and have been sending emails offering fake medical support and scamming people who may be vulnerable or isolated at home.
Frauds have been attempted by trying to lure victims with offers that look too good to be true such as high return investments, ‘healthcare opportunities’ or appeals to support bogus charities.
