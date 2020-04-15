Pharmacist and surveyor arrested by fraud detectives on suspicion of 'selling fake coronavirus testing kits'

A pharmacist and surveyor have been arrested by fraud squad detectives on suspicion of illegally selling fake coronavirus testing kits.

The National Crime Agency also took down a website trying to trick victims into buying suspected non-existent personal protective equipment through phishing emails.

Officers arrested the 46-year-old pharmacist from Croydon, south London, and seized around £20,000. He was arrested for allegedly making false and misleading claims about the tests’ capability.

In another investigation, a 39-year-old surveyor from Uxbridge, west London, was stopped while driving his car.