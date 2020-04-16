Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

'We said goodbye on Facetime': Romford patient who survived Covid-19 loses father to the virus

A patient from Romford who survived coronavirus has paid tribute to NHS staff at Queen's Hospital who cared for her dad in his final moments battling the virus.

Grace Dudley says the kindness shown by doctors and nurses to her father Graham who lost his life to Covid-19 was "incredible".

Grace was fighting her own battle with the virus and ended up in the same hospital and thought she wouldn't make it out alive.

Grace being treated in Queen's Hospital in Romford

Other than losing my dad it was probably the most difficult time of my life. I watched people pass away. I was hallucinating. I text my mum and said I'm not going to come out of here.

The nurses and doctors were trying their best to get round to everyone but there were so many people it's so difficult.

And that's why it's so important to just stay at home!

– Grace Dudley

After nine days in Queen's Hospital on oxygen treatment Grace's breathing improved and she was allowed to go home. Two days later the family got the call about her dad.

The doctor Facetimed us and told us that it was time to say goodbye to my dad, that there was nothing more they could do for him. It had broken down his organs, his kidneys had given up and there was nothing more they could do for him so we had to say goodbye on Facetime which was devastating.

And that was it - two days later he passed away.

– Grace Dudley

Despite everything Grace and her family have been through they say they will never stop thanking the nurses and doctors who made sure that in his last moments her dad didn't feel alone.

Nurses at the hospital found us on Facebook and said I'm looking after your dad - they were singing to him and holding his hand.

They contacted us and said WhatsApp us some videos of you talking to him and we'll try and talk him back and treating him like he was their family.

– Grace Dudley

Grace's family have received hundreds of messages remembering her dad including from staff at the hospital. They can lay him to rest knowing he was cared for until the end.