'We said goodbye on Facetime': Romford patient who survived Covid-19 loses father to the virus
A patient from Romford who survived coronavirus has paid tribute to NHS staff at Queen's Hospital who cared for her dad in his final moments battling the virus.
Grace Dudley says the kindness shown by doctors and nurses to her father Graham who lost his life to Covid-19 was "incredible".
Grace was fighting her own battle with the virus and ended up in the same hospital and thought she wouldn't make it out alive.
After nine days in Queen's Hospital on oxygen treatment Grace's breathing improved and she was allowed to go home. Two days later the family got the call about her dad.
Despite everything Grace and her family have been through they say they will never stop thanking the nurses and doctors who made sure that in his last moments her dad didn't feel alone.
Grace's family have received hundreds of messages remembering her dad including from staff at the hospital. They can lay him to rest knowing he was cared for until the end.
