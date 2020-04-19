'Deeply unsettling': Decision on Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's temporary release delayed again

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe faces another "deeply unsettling" couple of days as the wait continues to find out if her temporary release from a prison in Iran has been extended.

Nazanin, from north London, was temporarily freed from Evin prison in Tehran in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe's furlough was extended by two weeks in late March, and she was scheduled to return to prison on Saturday.

When her family had not received a decision by Saturday on whether or not her furlough is to be extended, they were told to return to the Prosecutors Office in Iran on Sunday - but have now been told to come back on Tuesday.