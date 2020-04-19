- ITV Report
'Deeply unsettling': Decision on Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's temporary release delayed again
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe faces another "deeply unsettling" couple of days as the wait continues to find out if her temporary release from a prison in Iran has been extended.
Nazanin, from north London, was temporarily freed from Evin prison in Tehran in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe's furlough was extended by two weeks in late March, and she was scheduled to return to prison on Saturday.
When her family had not received a decision by Saturday on whether or not her furlough is to be extended, they were told to return to the Prosecutors Office in Iran on Sunday - but have now been told to come back on Tuesday.
Mr Ratcliffe, who lives in London with their daughter said it had become deeply unsettling for Nazanin to have this "to and fro every other day".
The family's Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq tweeted:
Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been living in relative isolation at her parents' house in Tehran while the country gets to grips with the coronavirus outbreak.
She has to wear an ankle tag during the furlough, and can only go within a 300-metre range of her parents' home.
Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested at Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport while travelling to show her young daughter, Gabriella, to her parents in April 2016.
She was sentenced to five years in prison over allegations, which she denies, of plotting to overthrow the Tehran government.
She was later afforded diplomatic protection by the UK Government, which argues that she is innocent and that her treatment by Iran failed to meet obligations under international law.