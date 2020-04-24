- ITV Report
-
Ever had Trafalgar Square completely to yourself? A tour of deserted London in coronavirus lockdown
When was the last time you had Trafalgar Square completely to yourself? Empty streets, empty theatres, empty trains - London has never looked like this. Martin Stew went on a tour of a very empty capital under coronavirus lockdown.
- Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map
- Listen and subscribe to our podcast
- All the coronavirus information you need in one place - from health and work to what you can do to stop the spread of the virus