Suspect attempts to escape armed police during Ilford chase

Simon Harris Political Correspondent

Three men were arrested after armed police chased a suspect on foot along an east London street.

Footage posted on Twitter shows police chasing a suspect along a street in Ilford Credit: Twitter/@KeithPrinceAM

Firearms officers were called to Ilford Lane, Ilford on Sunday afternoon following reports of a man with a gun.

Video footage on social media shows one suspect jumping a low wall as he attempts to outrun a police officer with a large automatic weapon.

Source: Twitter/@KeithPrinceAM

Another suspect is seen being pinned to the ground by an officer while are two others are pictured lying face down on the pavement.

Police were called at approximately 15:40hrs on Sunday, 26 April to reports of male seen in possession of a firearm in the vicinity of Ilford Lane, Ilford.

Officers, including armed officers, attended the scene. Three males were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm; they remain in custody.

– Met Police