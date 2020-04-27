Suspect attempts to escape armed police during Ilford chase
Three men were arrested after armed police chased a suspect on foot along an east London street.
Firearms officers were called to Ilford Lane, Ilford on Sunday afternoon following reports of a man with a gun.
Video footage on social media shows one suspect jumping a low wall as he attempts to outrun a police officer with a large automatic weapon.
Source: Twitter/@KeithPrinceAM
Another suspect is seen being pinned to the ground by an officer while are two others are pictured lying face down on the pavement.