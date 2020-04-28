- ITV Report
Pilot sparks complaints after spelling out 'NHS' with flightpath
A pilot sparked complaints after spelling out 'NHS' during a flight from an airport in Hampshire.
The journey from Blackbushe Airport went over several towns in an apparent tribute to the health service.
The letters 'NHS' can be seen on the aircraft's flightpath, recorded on website flightradar24.
Small aircraft are allowed under Department of Transport rules to take short flights during the lockdown to ensure their engines are not damaged by lack of use.
Other Twitter users questioned the right of pilots to fly their planes during the lockdown.
Guidance on the Civil Aviation Authority website states that flights of no more than 30 minutes are allowed once every four weeks unless otherwise required under manufacturer guidelines.
Aircraft should also remain within the airfield circuit and "should not travel beyond a 10 nautical miles radius of its departure aerodrome and no dynamic manoeuvring activity should be flown".
It adds: "Each flight should be at the highest practical height to minimise to the noise impact on members of the public maintaining social distancing."