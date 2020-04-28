Pilot sparks complaints after spelling out 'NHS' with flightpath

A pilot sparked complaints after spelling out 'NHS' during a flight from an airport in Hampshire.

The journey from Blackbushe Airport went over several towns in an apparent tribute to the health service.

The letters 'NHS' can be seen on the aircraft's flightpath, recorded on website flightradar24.

Small aircraft are allowed under Department of Transport rules to take short flights during the lockdown to ensure their engines are not damaged by lack of use.