London's NHS Nightingale to be mothballed but stay on standby in case of second Covid-19 peak

As the Prime Minister has said, we are now past the first peak in coronavirus cases and the NHS is therefore moving into the second phase of its response to this global pandemic.

It is likely that in the coming days we will not need to be admitting patients to the London Nightingale, while coronavirus in the Capital remains under control.

As a result, after the last of this our first group of patients leaves, the hospital will be placed on standby, ready to resume operations as and when needed in the weeks and potentially months to come.

So this does not mean our role in London’s response to the virus is over. We must be ready for the possibility that the number of Covid-19 cases rise again if and when the Government eases social distancing rules.