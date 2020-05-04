Advertisement

London's NHS Nightingale to be mothballed but stay on standby in case of second Covid-19 peak

Simon Harris Political Correspondent

London’s Nightingale Hospital is to be mothballed just one month after it opened.

Staff at the giant field hospital have been told no new patients will be admitted and the facility will be put on standby.

The Nightingale was set up in the Excel exhibition centre to act as a dedicated intensive care unit for coronavirus patients.

It took just nine days to equip the hospital with beds and ventilators.

NHS managers were worried the pandemic would overwhelm London hospitals and ordered the creation of the Nightingale to take the strain.

It had the capacity to treat up to 4,000 patients but it is believed fewer than 100 were admitted.

News of the decision was given to staff by the hospital’s chief executive Professor Charles Knight.

As the Prime Minister has said, we are now past the first peak in coronavirus cases and the NHS is therefore moving into the second phase of its response to this global pandemic.

It is likely that in the coming days we will not need to be admitting patients to the London Nightingale, while coronavirus in the Capital remains under control.

As a result, after the last of this our first group of patients leaves, the hospital will be placed on standby, ready to resume operations as and when needed in the weeks and potentially months to come.

So this does not mean our role in London’s response to the virus is over. We must be ready for the possibility that the number of Covid-19 cases rise again if and when the Government eases social distancing rules.

That is why the London Nightingale will stand ready should it again be needed.

– Professor Charles Knight

Work is also underway to consider how the Nightingale’s role may further adapt as the NHS seeks to resume activity that had to be paused in the first phase of our response to the pandemic.

– Professor Charles Knight