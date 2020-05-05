- ITV Report
-
Doctor uses magic tricks to help patients cope with anxiety
A London doctor is using magic tricks to help people manage their mental health during the coronavirus lockdown.
Dr Mahesh Chhaya's social media videos give tips on managing wellbeing as well as informing people about the virus.
He started making the videos in self-isolation after treating a patient with Covid-19.
Dr Chhaya was first inspired to use magic when he saw the impact it had on patients during his time working in a hospice.
To find out more about Dr Mahesh Chhaya, follow him on Twitter.
- Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map
- Listen and subscribe to our podcast
- All the coronavirus information you need in one place - from health and work to what you can do to stop the spread of the virus