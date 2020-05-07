- ITV Report
Notting Hill Carnival 2020: Event cancelled for the first time ever
Notting Hill Carnival has been cancelled for the first time ever because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Organisers said safety had to come first and they would work instead on an alternate event, bringing the spirit of carnival to people's homes.
Organisers said it had not been an easy decision but they had to face the reality of the global pandemic.
Last year more than one million people attended the August Bank Holiday carnival which has been held in west London since the mid 1960s.