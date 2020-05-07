Notting Hill Carnival 2020: Event cancelled for the first time ever

Like all events around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has meant that Notting Hill Carnival has faced many challenges this year.

After lengthy consultations with our strategic partners and our Advisory Council, the Board has taken the decision that this year’s Carnival will not take place on the streets of Notting Hill as it has done for over 50 years.

This will also mean that Panorama, the annual steelband competition, will not take place.

Notting Hill Carnival was founded to bring people together during trying times, and we intend to continue that legacy.

We are working towards an alternate NHC 2020 that we hope will bring the Carnival spirit to people from the safety of their homes, and make them feel connected and engaged.