Mayor's ultimatum: Sadiq Khan 'may cut London Tube and bus services' unless TfL is bailed out by the end of the day

Sadiq Khan today issued a blunt ultimatum to ministers to agree an emergency bailout for Transport for London within hours or bus and Tube services could be cut.

Passengers wearing face masks on the Central Line Credit: PA

The mayor warned the government had until the ‘close of play’ to come up with a rescue package to stop TfL running out of cash. Mr Khan, speaking to LBC Radio said TfL was spending £600m a month but had lost 90% of its normal income from fares, advertising and the Congestion Charge.

Bus full of passengers in Wembley Credit: PA

The organisation was forced to raid its £1.2bn cash reserve fund at the beginning of May. 7,000 staff were furloughed to save £16m a month. Bosses have been in talks with the government for several weeks about a funding package. TfL’s Chief Finance Officer Simon Kilonback has a legal duty under local government finance laws to put an immediate brake on spending if no deal emerges.

Being blunt, today’s the last day. Unless the government today gives us confirmation of the grant that we need then the consequences could be quite severe and the ramifications for all of us will be huge. Ironically at a time when the government’s wanting us to increase services, ramp up services to get into the recovery phase, we may be required to cut services because the government is failing to give us the grant support we desperately need. – SADIQ KHAN, MAYOR OF LONDON

Keith Prince, the Conservative Transport spokesman on the London Assembly, accused Sadiq Khan of "playing politics with people's lives".