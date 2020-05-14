Advertisement

Mayor's ultimatum: Sadiq Khan 'may cut London Tube and bus services' unless TfL is bailed out by the end of the day

Simon Harris Political Correspondent

Sadiq Khan today issued a blunt ultimatum to ministers to agree an emergency bailout for Transport for London within hours or bus and Tube services could be cut.

Passengers wearing face masks on the Central Line Credit: PA

The mayor warned the government had until the ‘close of play’ to come up with a rescue package to stop TfL running out of cash.

Mr Khan, speaking to LBC Radio said TfL was spending £600m a month but had lost 90% of its normal income from fares, advertising and the Congestion Charge.

Bus full of passengers in Wembley Credit: PA

The organisation was forced to raid its £1.2bn cash reserve fund at the beginning of May. 7,000 staff were furloughed to save £16m a month.

Bosses have been in talks with the government for several weeks about a funding package.

TfL’s Chief Finance Officer Simon Kilonback has a legal duty under local government finance laws to put an immediate brake on spending if no deal emerges.

Being blunt, today’s the last day. Unless the government today gives us confirmation of the grant that we need then the consequences could be quite severe and the ramifications for all of us will be huge.

Ironically at a time when the government’s wanting us to increase services, ramp up services to get into the recovery phase, we may be required to cut services because the government is failing to give us the grant support we desperately need.

– SADIQ KHAN, MAYOR OF LONDON

Keith Prince, the Conservative Transport spokesman on the London Assembly, accused Sadiq Khan of "playing politics with people's lives".

Sadiq Khan's ultimatum is unhelpful and alarmist and exactly the sort of political gameplay that no Londoner wants to see from their Mayor during a crisis. Transport for London will inevitably need a bailout to continue operating during this crisis, but TfL has £1.2 billion in reserves which is enough to run the network for two months.

Sadiq Khan needs to stop playing politics with people's lives. Many Londoners rely on public transport to travel across our city, and if the Mayor decides to cut the Tube and bus service again to make a political point, he will put putting peoples' health, livelihoods, and our city's struggling economy at risk.

Instead of making irresponsible comments on the radio, the Mayor should be engaging constructively with the Government to secure a bailout and restore London's public transport network.

– Keith Prince AM, Conservative Transport spokesman