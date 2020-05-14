- ITV Report
Worried care home staff camp out in tents to stop vulnerable residents getting infected with Covid-19
Staff at a care home in Surrey are so worried about spreading coronavirus into their workplace they have started sleeping in tents outside.
The carers at Pilgrim Wood Residential Home in Guildford will be quarantined for four weeks, isolated from their families and society.
Half the staff at Pilgrim Wood Residential Home have been furloughed and the remaining twelve have volunteered to live on site.
That means working together, eating together, sharing tents and days off have to be spent at the home too.
Residents at the home describe staff at the home as "lovely" saying that "nothing was too much trouble".
The carers say until all families and their staff can be tested they simply are not prepared to take any risks.
