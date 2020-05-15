Mayor Sadiq Khan says TfL bailout 'not the deal he wanted' for Londoners

But he said it wasn't the deal he wanted for Londoners.

Mayor Sadiq Khan has been forced to accept a government rescue package of £1.6 billion for London's transport network.

Public transport users in London will be hit by the fare increases and restrictions on free travel as a result of the Government's £1.6 billion bailout of Transport for London (TfL).

Mayor Sadiq Khan accused the Department for Transport (DfT) of "making ordinary Londoners pay the cost for doing the right thing on Covid-19."

The department said it included a series of caveats as part of the funding package "in order to safeguard services in the future".

Temporary measures consist of:-

1) Stopping free travel for children.

3) Only allowing people over 60 or with a disability to travel for free outside peak hours.

4) Fares on buses will be scrapped to help protect drivers from Covid-19.

5) The congestion charge for people driving into the centre of the city will resume.