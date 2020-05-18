Twenty London stations to avoid if you want to stay away from crowds

A list of Transport for London’s 20 busiest stations has been published to help people avoid overcrowding hotspots.

TfL released the information as it urged people not to use its most popular stations during peak hours unless journeys are essential. The list includes stations across the capital, such as Brixton, East Ham, North Acton and Walthamstow Central. It will be regularly updated depending on journey patterns.

Passengers are warned they should expect to queue to enter some stations, as transport bosses attempt to allow two-metre social distancing “wherever possible”. Those who arrive in central London at mainline stations are being asked to complete their journey by walking or cycling, rather than changing onto a Tube train or bus. The Tube network is at its busiest from 5.45am to 8.15am and 4pm to 5.30pm.

The capacity of Tube stations and trains will be constrained even once services are restored to full strength. Operations were ramped up on Monday, meaning TfL is running 75% of Tube services, 85% of bus services and 80% of London Overground and Docklands Light Railway services.

Even when services are running at the highest possible frequency, the need to maintain safe social distancing will dramatically reduce capacity on the Tube to just 13-15%. We are making it safer for people who have no alternative but to use public transport by reopening stations, installing hand sanitiser points, introducing one-way systems and reminding people of the need to stay two metres apart. We are also making sure Londoners know which stations to avoid at what times. – Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London

Here is a full list of London’s busiest stations: