Five mile queue? Mind-boggling maths shows how social distancing would add up in a normal rush hour

Applying social distancing rules to a normal London rush hour would see queues outside some Tube stations up to five miles long. That's enough to stretch from Tooting Broadway all the way to Vauxhall Bridge.

ITV News London asked Mathematician Matthew Scroggs to work out what would happen if all of London's rush hour commuters returned to work. With only 18 socially distanced people fitting on one train it means a lot of people won't be able to get onboard.