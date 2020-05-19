Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

NHS nurse comes off ventilator after 45 days in intensive care at Southend Hospital

An NHS nurse who contracted coronavirus has come off a ventilator after spending 45 days in intensive care.

Felix Khor received a round of applause from colleagues as he was wheeled to a Covid-19 ward at Southend Hospital in Essex, where he has worked for 15 years.

He gave the thumbs up from his hospital bed and said:

I’m incredibly grateful to all of the hospital staff who have helped keep me fighting and for the huge love and support from colleagues and friends.

I have seen incredible care that they give to patients.

There is still a long road ahead but it has meant so much.

– Felix Khor

Mr Khor, who lives in Shoebury, joined Southend Hospital in 2005 as part of the resuscitation training team.

He continued working at the hospital following his retirement as part of the staff bank in the emergency department.

It’s wonderful to be able to celebrate Felix’s slow road to recovery with fellow members of staff from across the Trust.

His recovery is a real message of hope and optimism, not just for staff working with Covid-19 patients, but for all of us.

– Denise Townsend, director of nursing at Southend Hospital