- ITV Report
NHS nurse comes off ventilator after 45 days in intensive care at Southend Hospital
An NHS nurse who contracted coronavirus has come off a ventilator after spending 45 days in intensive care.
Felix Khor received a round of applause from colleagues as he was wheeled to a Covid-19 ward at Southend Hospital in Essex, where he has worked for 15 years.
He gave the thumbs up from his hospital bed and said:
Mr Khor, who lives in Shoebury, joined Southend Hospital in 2005 as part of the resuscitation training team.
He continued working at the hospital following his retirement as part of the staff bank in the emergency department.