St Paul's cathedral launches virtual book of remembrance for COVID-19 victims

St Paul's have created an online book of condolence Photo: PA

St Paul's cathedral has launched an online book of condolences for those who have lost their lives to coronavirus.

The family, friends and carers of those who have died of COVID-19 and were living in the UK can submit, free of charge, the name, photograph and a short message in honour of the deceased.

The book of condolence is open to people of all and no faith Credit: ST PAUL'S CATHEDRAL

The project, called 'Remember Me' is open to people of all faiths and has received the support of HRH The Prince of Wales, who has recorded a video message in support of the project.

HRH the Prince of Wales has added his support to the project Credit: ST PAUL'S CATHEDRAL

This virtual book of remembrance is here to help us remember; not just to recall our loss and sorrow, but also to be thankful for everything good that those we have loved brought into our lives, and all that they have given to others.

– HRH, THE PRINCE OF WALES

St Paul's have said the project will continue for as long as it is needed.