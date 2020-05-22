- ITV Report
St Paul's cathedral launches virtual book of remembrance for COVID-19 victims
St Paul's cathedral has launched an online book of condolences for those who have lost their lives to coronavirus.
The family, friends and carers of those who have died of COVID-19 and were living in the UK can submit, free of charge, the name, photograph and a short message in honour of the deceased.
The project, called 'Remember Me' is open to people of all faiths and has received the support of HRH The Prince of Wales, who has recorded a video message in support of the project.
St Paul's have said the project will continue for as long as it is needed.