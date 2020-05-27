Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Doctor and nurse who cancelled wedding due to Covid-19 get married in the hospital where they work

A nurse and doctor who had to cancel their wedding because of the Covid-19 pandemic have tied the knot in the hospital where they both work.

Jann Tipping and Annalan Navaratnam getting married at St Thomas’ Hospital Credit: Rebecca Carpenter Photography

Jann Tipping, 34, and Annalan Navaratnam, 30, got married in the Grade 2 listed chapel at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London.

The couple originally planned to marry in August in London but cancelled in case their families were unable to travel safely from Northern Ireland and Sri Lanka.

Rather than postpone the event the pair from Tulse Hill in south London wanted to get married as soon as possible with their guests being able to watch remotely.

Jann Tipping and Annalan Navaratnam with Revd Mia Hilborn Credit: Rebecca Carpenter Photography

We wanted to have the ceremony while everyone was still healthy, even if it meant our loved ones having to watch us on a screen. We wanted to make sure we could celebrate while we were all still able to.

The chaplaincy team worked hard to get permission for us to be married, which we appreciated greatly at a time when so much was going on.

A date was set within two weeks and we hadn’t bought my dress, our rings and other things we needed so we rushed to get everything done quickly.

– Jann Tipping, ambulatory emergency nurse

The service was held by Revd Mia Hilborn, head of spiritual healthcare at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, with only Revd Hilborn, Jann, Annalan and two witnesses inside the chapel.

Jann Tipping and Annalan Navaratnam walking down the aisle in the Grade 2 listed chapel Credit: Rebecca Carpenter Photography

It was nice being just us, it felt very intimate. One of our witnesses live streamed the service so our friends and family could watch.

It was a lovely wedding and the chapel is beautiful, although it did feel surreal getting married where we work, and in a hospital. St Thomas’ is such a special place to us both, and especially to me, having been here for the last six years. Now there is an extra reason why it’s so important to us.

– Jann Tipping, ambulatory emergency nurse

After the ceremony the newlyweds hosted a virtual drinks reception for their guests, which included their first dance and speeches. They had sent guests champagne for the reception to their homes in advance.

Credit: Rebecca Carpenter Photography

We had a beautiful wedding day which we will always remember. It was a nice thing to happen in the middle of an anxious time. We’re so grateful to the chaplaincy team who went the extra mile to make it possible.

– Jann Tipping, ambulatory emergency nurse

Annalan, an acute medical registrar who has been working at St Thomas’ for one year, added:

Jann and I wanted to get married from the moment I proposed. We're so happy that we have been able to commit ourselves to one another and that the hospital has been able to support us to do that.

– Annalan Navaratnam, acute medical registrar
Jann Tipping and Annalan Navaratnam on the banks of the River Thames near the chapel where they got married Credit: Rebecca Carpenter Photography

At such a challenging time for staff, as chaplains we strive to offer as much support as we can. We know how upsetting it is to need to delay big celebratory events such as weddings so we are happy to talk to any staff who need to postpone their wedding to see how we can help.

I was delighted to be able to get special permission to marry Jann and Annalan in the beautiful chapel at St Thomas’. It was a lovely service and I was thrilled to be part of it.

– Revd Mia Hilborn, head of spiritual healthcare at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust