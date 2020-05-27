Doctor and nurse who cancelled wedding due to Covid-19 get married in the hospital where they work

A nurse and doctor who had to cancel their wedding because of the Covid-19 pandemic have tied the knot in the hospital where they both work.

Jann Tipping, 34, and Annalan Navaratnam, 30, got married in the Grade 2 listed chapel at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London.

The couple originally planned to marry in August in London but cancelled in case their families were unable to travel safely from Northern Ireland and Sri Lanka.

Rather than postpone the event the pair from Tulse Hill in south London wanted to get married as soon as possible with their guests being able to watch remotely.