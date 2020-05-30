'No evidence of spitting', say police probing death of railway worker Belly Mujinga

Police have given more information on why they are not taking any action over the death from coronavirus of a railway worker following an incident at a train station.

Belly Mujinga died last month after an incident at London’s Victoria Station.

British Transport Police interviewed a 57-year-old man but announced on Friday they were not taking any further action.

In a statement the police said there was no evidence of anyone spitting.

The statement said: “We understand that the tragic death of Belly Mujinga has shocked many people and that the outcome of our investigation has raised questions.

“We want to be clear on why we decided not to take any further action – based on key witness statements and having reviewed the CCTV footage, there is no evidence of anyone spitting in this incident.

“Senior detectives are confident that this incident did not lead to Belly Mujinga contracting Covid-19. This is because the man in the CCTV footage who detectives interviewed as part of the investigation had a negative antibody test result for Covid-19 in the time after the incident, therefore showing that he had never had the illness.