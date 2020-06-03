- ITV Report
George Floyd death: Hundreds gather for Black Lives Matter protest in London's Hyde Park
Hundreds of people have gathered in London's Hyde Park to join a Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyd in the United States.
George Floyd died last month while in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis.
The 46-year-old was filmed gasping and heard saying "I can’t breathe" as a police officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes.
His death sparked protests around the world.
People taking part in Wednesday's Hyde Park rally chanted “black lives matter” and “we will not be silent”.
Among them was Star Wars actor John Boyega who told the crowd "black lives have always mattered".
The central London rally comes after protests outside the US Embassy in south London as well as in Trafalgar Square.
Organisers of today's event said it was important to protest in the capital "to show solidarity".
Filippa, a 20-year-old student, said: “I know that I’m healthy. So this felt more important than to stay inside when I have the opportunity.”
At Prime Minister's Questions Boris Johnson said he could understand the anger and the grief felt following the death of George Floyd.